Tarrin Gilliland and her partner Andrew Capobiando won Tuesdays 10M Mixed Synchronized event at the USA Diving Winter National Championship in Columbus, Ohio. In the individual 10M platform she finished second. On Sunday she placed third in the 10M semi finals. Tarrin is just 14 years old and she does her training at COM Aquatics in Midland.

