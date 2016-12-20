Consider This.... Toy Drive

As you can see the Toy Drive wrapped up this week. The scale at which this drive has grown over the years is pretty remarkable.

People helping people is the most efficient and effective way to deliver aid to those who need it the most. NewsWest 9 started the drive 24 years ago, but our involvement is only a small part. It's what you do, through thousands of individual and business donations, that makes this a success.

If you missed your chance to be a part of the Toy Drive this week, it isn't too late.

Bring your unwrapped toy or monetary donations by our station off of West CR 127 and I will make sure they are delivered to the Salvation Army.

Consider this...we live in a very special place.

What you continue to give year after year demonstrates the spirit of generosity and independence that makes Midland Odessa and the Permian Basin a great place to live.

