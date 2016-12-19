President Obama gives shorter sentences to West Texans

Four Midlanders, an Odessan, and a man from Alpine are all seeing shorter prison terms thanks to President Obama.

Earlier today the President pardoned 78 people and commuted the sentences of 153 others convicted of federal crimes. You can read about the historic number of clemencies by any U.S. President here.

The west Texans who had their sentences shortened are as follows:

George Edward Ingram Jr. of Midland, who was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base "crack". He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with 10 years of supervised release following. His sentence was commuted down to ten years in prison.

Terry Earl Stewart of Midland, who was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of crack cocaine and two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with 10 years of supervised release following. His sentence was commuted down to 27 years and four months in prison.

Melissa Ann Sosa of Midland, who was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and and to possess with intent to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine. She was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with 10 years of supervised release following. Her sentence was commuted down to expire on December 19, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Richard David Courville of Alpine, who was sentenced for conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of manufacture of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months imprisonment with 10 years supervised release following. His sentence was commuted down to expire on December 19, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Melissa Rae Conley of Midland, who was sentenced for aiding and abetting distribution of a detectable amount of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with 3 years supervised release following. She was pardoned.

Keith Alan Little of Odessa, who was sentenced for interception of electronic communication. He was sentenced to five years of probation, including four months in a halfway house and $10,000 fine. He was pardoned.

