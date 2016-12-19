Pursuit leads to arrest of registered sex offender

According to a press release by the Midland County Sheriff's office, Midland County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was owned by a registered sex offender.

The press release said the deputies wanted to contain a suspected subject that was wanted by the United States Marshals Office.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit started that lasted for 35 minutes until the vehicle was eventually stopped in the 1500 block of West Interstate Highway 20 near the Midland and Ector county line.

The passenger then fled on foot until he was captured on the scene by Midland County Deputies and Texas Highway Patrol.

The passenger of the vehicle was later identified as 43-year-old Sean Geer.

Geer had an outstanding warrant as well as a pair of brass knuckles in his jacket pocket.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Lauren Kinsey, is believed to be Geer's girlfriend.

Kinsey was arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Geer was arrested for evading arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon and an outstanding USMS warrant.

