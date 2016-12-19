Passenger ejected after early morning rollover

Police got the call around 7:40 Monday morning regarding a single vehicle roll-over on 191 and FM 1788.

According Midland Police on-scene of the accident, the driver slid on ice on the road.



The passenger of the black pick-up was ejected

Midland Police on-scene say the injuries sustained do not seem to be life threatening.

Police want to remind everyone that the temperature is below freezing so any water on the ground has turned to ice...So Be Careful.

