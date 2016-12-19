Grand jury reconvenes in Zuzu Verk case

The grand jury met in Brewster County at 8:00 Monday morning regarding the Zuzu Verk Case.



In November, the same jury met, but no indictments or any other paperwork came as a result of that meeting.



According to Brewster county officials, it is unusual for a Grand Jury in Brewster County to meet multiple times.



The main suspect in the case is still Zuzu's on and off boyfriend, Robert Fabian.



According to Alpine Police, Robert Fabian has not been helpful during the investigation.



After the initial grand jury proceedings Zuzu's parents told NewsWest 9 they were hopeful Fabian would be obligated to cooperate with law enforcement.



More evidence in the case is expected to be presented Monday, but these proceedings are closed to the public.

