Two in custody following Midland County car chase

Woman exits car with hands up and lies on the ground (Source: KWES)

Crews saw two taken into custody following a multiple law enforcement chase.

Midland County Sheriff's officials said the chase started in Midland County.

Our crew spotted the chase off of Highway 80, that's when they followed.

The crew said the driver of a gray sedan led MCSO, MPD and DPS through several businesses off of the service road on Highway 80.

The driver was seen jumping the median, getting back onto Highway 80, leading officials west towards Odessa.

Crews followed the chase, the driver took law enforcement onto Interstate 20.

The chase continued well onto the service road.

Just before the UTPB exit the car's tire blew out, the metal began sparking against the road.

A man jumped out of the car, ran across the east bound lanes on I-20 and onto incoming traffic.

Law enforcement followed on foot.

Meanwhile, a woman came out with her hands up from the passenger's side.

Crews captured the moments she lied on the ground, before she was handcuffed and put inside a MCSO patrol unit.

A few minutes later, officers walked back with a man in handcuffs after he fled on foot.

Crews tried to get official confirmation on why the driver initiated a pursuit, where the chase started and what is next for the two in custody but were unable to get any comment from the officers on scene.

We have followed up with the MCSO and MPD, we will release any information as it becomes available.

