Salvation Army in need of donations during cold weather

The Salvation Army shelter in Midland is making sure those who come in get out of the cold.

On a normal day at the shelter, doors open at 5:00 p.m. for a place to shower, sleep, and eat hot meals. But when the weather gets colder, the doors may open a little earlier.

"We let people in when it's cold weather," said Larry Avila with the shelter. "It's got to be 32 and below."

And as temperatures can possibly fluctuate during the month, the shelter is still in need of donations like blankets to keep their visitors warm.

"The more blankets, the better," said Avila. The shelter is also running out of hygiene products.

The shelter had all 22 of their beds full but they still have room on mattresses for those who are coming in from the cold weather.

To drop off donations, you can drop them off at the shelter on 300 S Baird Street from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

