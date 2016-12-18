Odessa mom receives her high school diploma after 8 years

An Odessa mother who finished high school eight years ago finally got to walk and receive her high school diploma.

Cynthia Ballesteros, 26, graduated high school last week from Permian High School. Originally, she is the class of 2008 but wasn't able to walk due to not passing a TAKS math test.

Since TAKS was no longer the test and was replaced by the STAAR test, she studied and passed it.

The school told her she was able to pick up her diploma but was surprised with a cap and gown by the principal.

"I was so excited when they gave me my diploma but was also nervous," said Ballesteros. "I wasn't expecting all that Permian did. It was awesome and so sweet of them."

Ballesteros is now married and has three children. She said she will continue to be a good example as a mom for her boys.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.