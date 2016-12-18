More than 1800 Oncor customers without power

Oncor is currently experiencing power outages throughout west Texas, as 1,851 customers are blacked out.

The electric company says 959 of those without power are in Odessa, the outage is due to the weather dip and strong winds.

Strong winds have brought foreign objects and other issues the company has been working to fix throughout Friday.

Oncor said they can not give a definite answer as to when power can be restored because they continue to get calls on new outages.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.