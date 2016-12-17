Chap basketball holds Christmas camp

Up on the roof top, swish, swish, swish. Saturday, The Midland College Men's Basketball Team held a Christmas basketball camp. Area kids got a chance to learn from chaps basketball players and coaches.

"We just want to give back to a lot of kids in the community things like that. We want to give them something fun to do. Its also fun for us to help kids learn new things." Said Midland College Chap Basketball Forward Ashawn Jones.

Forward Daven Joseph added "We are a community based team. Whatever coach does, he always tries to involve the children and the people that represent us. We always give back, so that is something that I love."

" We want to do different things to help them develop at that fundamental stage, even though people forget sometimes that they are not at a performance stage. Our college guys are at a performance stage. These kids are at a developmental stage, and a fundamental stage where they need to know the basics and they need to rep the basics over and over. " Said Midland College Head Basketball Coach Jordan Dreiling.

Midland College Chaps Basketball wont be back in action until January.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.