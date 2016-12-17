Starbright Village closed due to weather - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Starbright Village closed due to weather

Starbright Village in Odessa (Source: KWES) Starbright Village in Odessa (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa City Officials reported s Starbright Village is closed tonight due to high winds.

We've had several reports of downed power lines, road closures and rapid temperature drops.

Officials have not said if the popular attraction will be open on Sunday.

