Roads in Andrews closed as traffic hazards are reported

ANDREWS, TX (KWES) -

The Southwest portion of Loop 1910 is completely closed. The Andrews Volunteer Fire Department reported lines are down.

The Southwest intersection of Mustang and 1910 is also closed.

The AVFD says lines are completely across the roadway, please avoid the area.

