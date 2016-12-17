Odessa woman searching for person who shot her dog

An Odessa woman is searching for a person who shot one of her dogs and took the other.

Brittany Ramon owns two Doberman Pinschers, Diamond and Prince.

Thursday night, Prince was shot and was taken to Angels Veterinary Clinic and Hospital. The other dog, Diamond, was missing.

Prince was found with four BB steel balls in his body during his operation but passed away during the surgery.

Ramon hopes whoever took Diamond can safely return her home where she belongs.

"These people need to realize what this does to owners," said Ramon. "It's cruel for the dogs."

