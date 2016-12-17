Odessa family washes cars for father's cancer treatment

An Odessa family is spending their day raising money for their father's cancer treatment.

David Hayes, a father and husband, is diagnosed with throat and stomach cancer. He had surgery eight weeks ago and said although after an hour of work is exhausting, he still continues to do what he loves.

Known as "The Car Wash Guy," washing cars and keeping them clean has been his go-to.

"I've been doing this since I was 14," said Hayes. "It's relaxing and peaceful. It gives me something to do and I can help other people out."

Cancer treatment is costly and medication can run up to $800 to $900 monthly for Hayes.

The money raised goes to medication, but Hayes said he'll continue to clean cars.

If you're interested in getting your car washed and cleaned, he and his family will be washing cars in the parking lot outside Cheddar's on 42nd Street in Odessa Saturday and Sunday.

Trucks are $40 inside and out, SUVs are $35 inside and out, and just the outside is $25.

