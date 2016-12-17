Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

A North Carolina man is in critical condition after a crash that happened in the early morning hours in Odessa.

Around 1:30 a.m., Odessa police and fire rescue responded to a major crash on the 5100 block of North Dixie.

The investigation revealed a black 2012 Nissan Altima was driven by Michael Bibey from North Carolina, 37. He was headed north on the 5100 block of North Dixie and left the roadway before striking a utility pole and a traffic light pole.

Bibey was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries. This was a single vehicle crash and there were no reports of other injuries.

The investigation continues.

