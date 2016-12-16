Lady Bronchos fall, Lady Panthers win in Friday basketball action

A lot of high school basketball action, in the Basin Friday night. Let's get right to it.

The Odessa High Lady Bronchos taking on the Lubbock Monterrey Lady Plainsmen, at home.

First quarter action, Ruthie Fox with the pass to Kai' Naja Walton. She takes the short jumper. OHS up 2-0.

Then, OHS, on the steal, the pass from Fox to Skylar Herrera, under the basket for 2 more. 4-0 Lady Bronchos.

Lady Plainsmen, looking to put some points on the board. Sydni Wagoner to Chelsea Hunter for the shot. Lubbock Monterrey, within 2.

Then it's Ruthie Fox, to Cheyenne Talamantes. She takes the shot, gets the rebound, goes up again and gets the foul. She would make Lubbock Monterrey pay for that. She sinks both free throws. Lady Bronchos up 6-2.

Right after that, Lady Plainsmen, Chelsea Hunter, with the shot from the top of the key. Nothing but net to make it a one point game.

Fast forward to a final. Lady Bronchos 11-game win streak comes to an end. They lose a close one to Lubbock Monterey, 58-55, to drop to 14-2 for the season.

Across town, Permian Lady Panthers hosting the Monahans Lady Loboes.

Pick this one up in the third quarter. Lady Panthers up 31-9.

Monahans, Emilie Huber, from the arch, for three, makes it 31-12.

Then it's Permian, working the ball, takes the shot from the outside, gets the rebound and the jumper, in for two. 33-9, Lady Panthers.

It wasn't very pretty basketball. But, it was aggressive. Final score, the Lady Panthers get the win, 24-65.

