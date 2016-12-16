Two more sentenced for cocaine trafficking operation

Two more members of the Odessa La Familia Motorcycle Club will be serving federal prison sentences for their roles in a cocaine trafficking operation in the Permian Basin.

The U.S. Attorney's Office tells NewsWest 9 Ruben Rodriguez Jr., 31, and Nicholas Dominguez Rodriguez, 23, are the latest to be sentenced. They will serve 151 months and 120 months in federal prison, respectively.

Rodriguez Jr. was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

The six other defendants in this case were sentenced as follows:

Paul Reyes Rodriguez, 36, sentenced to 188 months in federal prison

Patrick Amalio Carrillo, 27, sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine

Roy Christopher Rodriguez, 28, sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine

Arturo Brandon Campos, 24, sentenced to 57 months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine

Renato Souza Paz, 32, sentenced to 60 months in federal prison

Ryan Frausto, 30, sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine

Along with the prison sentences, all of the defendants will be placed on supervised release five years after completing their prison terms.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said all of the defendants pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. They admitted to participating in a scheme which resulted in the distribution of several kilograms of cocaine between August 2014 and May 2016.

You can read more about the multi-agency drug operation here.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.