Odessa teen lead police on foot chase after two hit and runs

Odessa teen Brandon Juarez is facing serious charges after leading police on a foot chase following multiple hit and runs.

Odessa Police said they finally caught up with Juarez after a foot chase on December 12.

Police tell NewsWest 9 that the chase started when Juarez stole a white Dodge Ram and hit a 2015 Toyota Forerunner in the 900 block of Pittsburgh before hitting a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado in the 800 block of Adams.

Police said that after hitting the second vehicle, Juarez jumped out of the truck and ran, before being caught by OPD officers.

Juarez is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

