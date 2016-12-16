UPDATE: Bobcat was tranquilized twice after swiping at Odessa Animal Control

UPDATE: We now know Odessa Animal Control officers shot the bobcat first seen in the Bowie Middle School parking lot with a tranquilizer in order to try and relocate the animal.

The Odessa Police Department tells NewsWest 9 that the bobcat tried to swipe at an animal control officer after the tranquilizer, and was shot with a second tranquilizer.

Officials believe the second tranquilizer shot ultimately caused the bobcat to die.

---------

A bobcat was shot by Odessa Animal Control Officers after it was spotted near Bowie Middle School.

Animal Control got a call regarding a bobcat sighting before 9:47 Friday morning.

Officers with the Odessa Animal Control saw the animal near 21st St. and Washington St. where OPD Patrol Officers assisted them in killing the bobcat.

The bobcat was shot and killed around 10:00 a.m. and the Game Warden was then notified.

There are no reported injuries or attacks at this time.

