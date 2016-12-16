Undercover narcotics investigation ends with 19 people arrested

A 7 month long undercover narcotics investigation ended with 19 people arrested in Andrews.

Officers from the Andrews Police Department, Andrews County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration came together in the early morning hours of December 15 for a warrant round up.

Sixteen people were arrested on sealed indictments and three more on unrelated on-view charges.

Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and firearms were all seized in the warrant searches.

The Andrews Police Department tells NewsWest 9 that there are still several warrants for people involved they have not arrested.

The sixteen people arrested on warrants include:

Crystal Barcheers, 28

Jamie Cherry, 56

Rea Cloud, 46

Candice Gilliam, 31

Susann Gilliam, 50

Dusty Haynes, 36

Joe Medina, 34

Charles Pipkin, 37

Carl Turner, 35

Mackenzie Utley, 31

Jimi Harvey, 28

Pablo Gutierrez, 25

Kelly Koenig, 43 (already in jail on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges)

Duane Richards, 38

Derrick Anderson, 31

Myles Giles, 23

The three people arrested for on-view charges include:

Jay Boren, 29

Brittini Sanders, 28

Cassandra Cornejo, 24

