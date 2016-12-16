Bobcat shot and killed near Bowie Middle School

A bobcat was shot by Odessa Animal Control Officers after it was spotted near Bowie Middle School.

Animal Control got a call regarding a bobcat sighting before 9:47 Friday morning.



Officers with the Odessa Animal Control saw the animal near 21st St. and Washington St. where OPD Patrol Officers assisted them in killing the bobcat.

The bobcat was shot and killed around 10:00 a.m. and the Game Warden was then notified.



There are no reported injuries or attacks at this time.

