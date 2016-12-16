DIRECTV service temporarily down for NewsWest 9 viewers

UPDATE:



NewsWest 9 has been restored for DIRECTV customers.



Service to viewers was restored around 9:50 Friday morning.

According to representatives with DIRECTV, customers using this cable service cannot view Channel 9 at this time.

NBC on DIRECTV has been down temporarily for about an hour.

There is no word on why DIRECTV customers can't view NBC 9 at this time.

Crews are working to restore service to DIRECTV customers as soon as possible.

There is no estimated time for restoration.

Stick with NewsWest 9 online for the latest on when service will be restored.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.