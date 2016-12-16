DIRECTV service temporarily down for NewsWest 9 viewers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

DIRECTV service temporarily down for NewsWest 9 viewers

UPDATE:

NewsWest 9 has been restored for DIRECTV customers.

Service to viewers was restored around 9:50 Friday morning.   

___________________________________

According to representatives with DIRECTV, customers using this cable service cannot view Channel 9 at this time. 

NBC on DIRECTV has been down temporarily for about an hour.

There is no word on why DIRECTV customers can't view NBC 9 at this time.

Crews are working to restore service to DIRECTV customers as soon as possible.

There is no estimated time for restoration.

