Iraan cheerleaders leave their mark at state title game

To understand how the Iraan cheerleaders got to AT&T Stadium, you need to know where they've been. It's been almost two weeks since the tragic bus crash claimed the life of their beloved cheer sponsor Liz Pope and at the state title game the cheerleaders put on a performance she would be proud of.



Kiara Hodge, a Sophomore cheerleader recovering from her injuries sustained in the crash said, "It's been a rough few weeks going through so much. The only reason we are still here is because all the supporters and everyone pushing us to be here and doing things for us every day like they do."



During the state championship game on Thursday, the Iraan cheerleaders were right there with the football team.



Dhalia Butchee, Senior cheerleader also recovering from her injuries sustained in the crash said, "To be here after everything that's happened, it's honestly amazing."



With every cheer and every routine the girls said since the crash they've become closer.



"We're a better squad, we're as tight as we'll ever be," said Hodge.



"The accident has made us made us value each other a lot more," said Butchee.



The score didn't go the way the cheerleaders wanted but on in the eyes of their community they are champs and also in the eyes of their cheer sponsor, Liz Pope who was with them in spirit.



"This journey would not have been the same without you," said Butchee.

"We're here for her. We are doing all of this for her,” said Hodge.

Before the state title game between Iraan and Bremond, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) held a moment of silence in honor of Liz Pope.