Coyotes reflect on big win

On Wednesday, The Borden County Coyote Football Team won the Class 1A Division 1 State Championship. This was the Coyotes first state championship since 2009.

" Coach told us that when we were in middle school, that we would win state when we graduated and that just made it more special because we are seniors and we didn't have next year." Said Borden County Footballs Corbin Sumners

