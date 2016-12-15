Two vehicle crash in Odessa closes part of FM 1936

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of west Dunn St and FM 1936 caused traffic to slow part of Thursday night.

The crash took a while to clean up as all Texas DPS officers were busy at the time except for one, who had to drive from Midland.

While investigating, DPS and Ector County Sheriffs directed traffic through the Stripes convenience store parking lot.

DPS said there are injuries, but they do not know how many are the severity of them as of 8:30.

