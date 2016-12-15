Braves talk about loss

The Iraan Braves came up just short of their second state title earlier this morning at AT&T Stadium. Despite the loss, the braves were playing for something that was bigger than football. They were playing for their healing community and this is something that this team will remember for years to come.

Iraan Brave Football Head Coach Mark Kirchhoff Said "The response that we got state wide is beyond amazing and football has been a constant for the past 13 days . So I think that our kids represented the whole area not just our community well, and did a good job today and hopefully it was a good experience for everybody in the community also. "

"We had a good season, probably the best we have had in a while so we went 15-1, that's a good season for anybody." Said braves quarterback Clayton Kent.

" They just wanted to go out and play as hard as they could and that's what they did . They are my babies, they were in eighth grade when I took the job. The first junior high group, the juniors and the seniors, they have done a phenomenal job as far as what we have asked of them. It has payed off for them to get to this point." Said Kirchhoff

