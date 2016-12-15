Iraan football falls in Class 2A Division II State Championship

Iraan Brave Football trying to win it's first state championship in twenty years. Many fans made the journey from Iraan to Arlington, Texas. The braves are ready for battle before the game, they are taking on defending state champions, The Bremond Tigers. First half action, Bremond deep in Iraan territory, Canon Andrews gets the big stop. Bremond would strike first in the first quarter, quarterback Roshauund Paul, launches the ball, caught by Joe Williams, and he runs into the end zone . This time its the tigers Paul with the hand off to Kaidyn Peralez, he bolts past the braves defensive line for the score. The braves would strike back. Quarterback Clayton Kent rolls to his right and flips the ball to Kyle O'bannon, he gets a nice block from Daryel Lozoya, and Kyle bulldozes his way for a touchdown. Then Clayton Kent with a QB sneak good for a first down. Next, its Daryel Lozoya running it in for another braves touchdown. The braves fall in the state championship, final score 49-28.



Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.