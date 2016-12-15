SUV crashes into Odessa post office

An SUV crashed through the front window of the post office at 4551 E. 52 street in Odessa.

We spoke with a witness who was inside the post office at the time of the crash, they said the driver was taken out on a stretcher.

The vehicle in question was a white Lincoln SUV.

No official report was released at this time.

