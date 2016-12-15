DWI with two kids in the backseat

An Odessa woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated, with two children in the backseat.

Odessa police reported that Alexis Jade Bland, 19, was driving near 37th and Bonham with a defective license plate light. When she was pulled over, officers said she appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Police said Bland failed field sobriety tests, and was placed into custody.

Police contacted child protective services, and the two children, ages 1 and 3, were released to a family member.

Bland was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

