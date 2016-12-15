Odessa mother indicted on latest round of drug charges

Odessa mother Talishia Cleveland was once again arrested on drug charges.

Cleveland was indicted Wednesday on federal charges for possession with intent to distribute over 28 grams of cocaine base "crack."

Court documents show that on November 16, Odessa Police Department detectives executed a search warrant at 6107 N. Golder Avenue on the basis that Cleveland was believed to be distributing cocaine base "crack."

Court documents show that during the search, detectives found 45 grams of cocaine base "crack," in Cleveland's bedroom with her.

Cleveland was arrested and placed on a federal detainer pending federal prosecution.

