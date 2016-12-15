Closed captions a problem for DirecTV viewers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Closed captions a problem for DirecTV viewers

(KWES) -

DirecTV is currently experiencing technical difficulty with closed captioning.

DirecTV told NewsWest 9 they are working to repair the problem and it is a high priority issue.

There is no indication of when the repairs will be made.

