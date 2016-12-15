Midland dancers to perform during halftime at Cowboy's Game Sunday

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a group of small town kids out of Midland.



Jordan Johnson's dancers from Alpha Cheer & Dance Company are performing during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboy's game this Sunday.



One of the dancers that will be performing sarcastically said, "We've been doing a lot of practice, putting in a lot of hours here, a lot of blood sweat and tears, not so much blood, mainly just tears."

Another dancer said, "I'm excited, but I'm nervous"

20 dancers of all ages from all over the Permian Basin were brought together to be a part of this dance team where they have practiced day in and day out in the studio where it all started.



Jordan Johnson the Co-Owner and Creative Director for Alpha Cheer & Dance Co. said, "It's just a blessing getting to come back you know. Growing up here, being from here, graduating from Greenwood, then moving out to Los Angeles at an early time of my life. Then really building a career for myself for a decade out there and to come back and give these kids an opportunity that they'd probably never get, or to give them an opportunity to be on that next stage that next level, and that grand stage of Sunday night football, is a blessing."

The team is composed of dancers who have danced for celebrities like Selena Gomez, and Erykah Badu. Some of the ladies dancing on Sunday already dance on the UTPB dance team and the West Texas Drillers.



The tiny star of the show is Jordan's son Peyton who says dancing is in his blood. "I'm like my dad, so it's my only thing for me to dance and go out there on the Cowboy's field."



"It's going to be a proud papa moment, that's what it's going to be, a proud papa moment ain't it?"

The dancers out of Midland get to take the field during halftime this Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Buccaneers.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.