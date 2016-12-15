Three arrested for murder of Jordan Minear

One man and two women were arrested and charged with the murder of Jordan Minear.

Odessa Police announced the arrest of Exzebia Terry, 22, today by the U.S. Marshals in Dallas; as well as the arrest of Morgan Christina Garrett, 21, and Tiayana Marie Dixon, 21.

Odessa Police said on December 8, they found Jordan Minear, 24, with a gunshot wound at 4330 North Grandview. Minear was taken to Medical Center Hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

Police said investigation showed that Terry, Garrett and Dixon were in the middle of a drug transaction with Minear, when Terry fired multiple shots at him and then fled the scene.

All three were charged with first degree murder.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.