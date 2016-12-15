Odessa parents charged with child pornography could be making a deal

Two Odessa parents in court on child pornography charges could be making a deal.

Daniel and Amanda James both entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday, and were offered a plea agreement on Wednesday.

The two have until January 19th to reach an agreement on the deal. If no deal is made, they will go to trial in February.

Daniel and Amanda James were the subject of a child pornography investigation by the FBI, who executed a search warrant on their Odessa home on August 16th.

Reports show that Daniel and Amanda were not home at the time of the search warrant, but three children aged 9, 11, and 14 were found inside.

During the search, law enforcement spotted Daniel James attempting to drive past the house. He was recognized and stopped. A search warrant was given for the cell phone found inside Daniel's vehicle, and several incriminating texts between Daniel and Amanda were found.

The report said messages showed Daniel James indicated that he was going to sodomize the boys in exchange for favorable treatment, including not receiving spankings and allowing them to go to the skate park and movies.

The report said further messages from Daniel claimed the boys were okay with that treatment because they, "don't want to lose us."

One of the children featured in images shared via text message between Daniel and Amanda was interviewed during the search warrant. The child said that he and his younger brother were forced to engage in oral sodomy with Daniel James at least three times in the weeks prior, and that Daniel recorded the act on his cell phone.

Amanda James was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Daniel James was charged with production and possession of child pornography.

Both were found competent to stand trial on Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.