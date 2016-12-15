Drug runners still on the run in Brewster County

Multiple drug runners are still on the run from authorities after the Brewster County Sheriff's Office chased them into the mountains on Wednesday.

Deputies said it started as an attempted traffic stop at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet truck, the vehicle pulled over enough for the deputies to begin to walk up to them, and then sped off.

Deputies said the truck drove through multiple fences, jumped railroad tracks, and then drove through an open pasture up a mountain. When the truck jumped the tracks, bundles of marijuana flew out of the back.

Unknown individuals jumped out of the truck and ran into the mountains, and even with the help of the U.S. Border Patrol and Texas Game Wardens nobody was found.

In total, 1,264 pounds of marijuana were seized.

