Iraan Braves trail 14 to 21 in state finals at half

The Iraan Braves took on Bremond Tigers the AT&T stadium this Thursday morning.

At half time Braves trail the Tigers 14 to 21.

They have the chance to take home their first title in 20 years.

The golden opportunity comes just weeks after the tragic loss of Iraan High Schools Teacher and Cheer Sponsor, Liz Pope.

The Braves advanced to the title game with an inspiring win over Wellington last week.

Hundreds of cheerleaders from across the state of Texas were there to support the Iraan cheerleaders, many of which were injured in the deadly bus crash.

Their win over Wellington gave a the Braves a confidence boost to take home the state title trophy.

"Iraan Strong" has been the slogan all week.

Today we'll see if their strength will carry them to a state title later this morning.



