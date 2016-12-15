Traffic moving slow after multiple car wreck on I-20 and JBS Parkway

Traffic is moving slowly after multiple cars were involved in an accident in the early morning hours, Thursday.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 120 at I-20 and JBS Parkway.

According to our crews on scene traffic is moving slowly. Service roads are moving freely.



So far there is no report of any injuries or fatalities.

We are working to speak with officials to find out more information on this accident.



Make sure to stick with NewsWest9 on-air and online throughout the morning for the very latest on this crash.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.