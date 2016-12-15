Iraan Braves ready for state title game

The Iraan Braves, in championship action, Thursday morning. They're looking to win their first state title, in 20 years.

The Braves, under Head Coach Mark Kirchhoff, are undefeated, going into Thursday's match-up, 15-0 overall. They're opponents, the Bremond Tigers, are also undefeated. Like I've said before, this will be a battle of the un-beatens, in a winner take all game.

The Class 2A, Division II state championship game set for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington. We'll have highlights and post-game at 6 and 10.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.