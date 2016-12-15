Bears Head Coach talks about loss

The Balmorhea Bears, looking for their first, ever, state title. They went up against the Richland Springs Coyotes.

Balmorhea came out with the early lead. But, Richland Springs turned on the jets and never looked back. The score was 40-30, at halftime.

Both teams matched each other TD for TD, in the fourth quarter. But in the end, Balmorhea falls to the 2016 1A DII State Champs, Richland Springs with a final score, 96-50.

We caught up with Head Coach Vance Jones, after the game.

“This is only going to help us get better. Hopefully, with a little luck and no injuries, next year, we'll have a chance to get back. That's the way it goes, just try and make it back, next year. We have, about 400 people the whole town. They charted four busses. I'll tell ya, there probably wasn't 10 people, in Balmorhea, today. That's awesome and, in small schools especially, the community revolves around the school. Our town has been so supportive, it's, you know, it's hard to describe,” Jones commented.

