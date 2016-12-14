Borden County scores 4th State title

3 West Texas high school football teams, vying for state championship titles. The Balmorhea Bears, Borden County Coyotes and Iraan Braves made their final stop, on “The Road to Arlington.”

1A Division I, the Borden County Coyotes, looking for their fourth state title. They would have to get through the Jonesboro Eagles, first.

First quarter, 8-6 Coyotes and Trace Richey makes it 16-6.

Later, Jonesboro going for it on 4th down, and that was a bad move. Coyotes take over on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Coyotes’ Hunter Jones with the big run, into Jonesboro territory. That sets up a TD scamper by Corbin Sumners.

Jonesboro finally responds, making it 24-12 Borden County.

A final in Arlington, Borden County gets their 4th state title, they beat Jonesboro 12-60. The game was called in the 4th quarter.

