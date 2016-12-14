Balmorhea Bears fall in state championship

Balmorhea Bear Football trying to win its first state championship in school history. In the first quarter, bears Marco Martinez rolls out to his right, does some scrambling then flips the ball to Danny Vasquez for the touchdown. Now Richland Springs with the football. The bears defense comes up big with a sack. Richland Springs comes right back, the ball is flipped and caught and its run all the way to the end zone to tie up the game. Bears with the ball, the ball is tossed to Kyle Garcia, he tries to avoid two Richland Spring defenders before he is taken down and almost gives up the ball. The bears have the ball back, its Kyle Garcia with the big score. that would make the score, 24-22.

The Balmorhea Bears fall in the state championship. Final score 96-50.

Copy right. 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.