Two men arrested in shooting over open window

Two men are in custody, accused of after shooting Anthony Thornberg several times early Tuesday morning.

Midland Police said that Joe Rangel, 27, Buddy Garmon, 42, are charged with the shooting. Garmon was caught by police Tuesday in Midland. Rangel was caught by authorities in Lubbock Wednesday.

Police said they found Thornberg with multiple gunshot wounds on the 2100 block of South Terrell street just before 3 a.m. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that Rangel and Garmon, who knew Thornberg's landlord, were upset with Thornberg for security reasons, after he left the window on his home open.

Witness statements showed Rangel and Garmon entered Thornberg's room, and Garmon threatened Thornberg with a knife before Rangel pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.