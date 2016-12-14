H-E-B recalling pistachios over salmonella concerns

H-E-B announced a recall for both bulk and packaged raw shelled pistachios today over possible salmonella contamination.

H-E-B said the possible contamination was discovered through routine Food and Drug Administration sampling.

The grocery chain said there were no reports of illness to date and all of the recalled products were removed from stores.

The affected products are found in prepackaged plastic containers, with labels reading Shelled Pistachios or Central Market Shelled Pistachios; as well as packages in the bulk section with SunRidge Farms labels reading Women's Vitality Mix, Pistachio Nuts, and Dark Chocolate Pistachios.

You can find the UPC codes and best by dates of the affected products here: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm533472.htm

If you purchased a recalled package, you can return it to H-E-B for a full refund.

For questions and concerns, contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

