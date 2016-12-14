Odessa man arrested for DWI after rollover

Odessa police responded to a rollover crash just before midnight Tuesday, and found out the driver was intoxicated.

Police said that Kenneth Gardner, 24, was driving recklessly on 52nd street in Odessa when his Trail Blazer SUV hit a tree and rolled over.

Gardner sustained minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, BAC < 0.15, and two count of leaving the scene of an accident.

