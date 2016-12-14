Odessa woman arrested for threatening officers and more

An Odessa woman charged with serious crimes after police said she prevented someone from calling the police and then threatened the lives of several Odessa Police Department officers.

Odessa Police said Regina Martinez, 28, grabbed the phone out of the hands of someone calling emergency services and smashed it on the ground to stop the call for help. Officers took Martinez into custody for interfering with the emergency call.

Police said that Martinez then started to threaten the lives of several officers including threatening to cut off the head of one officer and kill his family once she was out of jail.

Police said Martinez tried to incite violence with the other people around, including saying, "this is why cops get killed."

Martinez was charged with obstruction or retaliation, interference with an emergency phone call, and public intoxication.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.