Multiple fires break out along highway 385

Several fires broke out this afternoon in northern Ector County.

Calls started coming in about as many as five separate fires near the intersection of highway 385 and highway 158.

Firefighters from several local agencies were called out to battle the flames, including the Odessa Fire Department and the Andrews Fire Department.

Nobody was hurt by the flames, and no structures were damaged.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires easily, and do not expect them to reignite.

Officials warn drivers not to throw their cigarette butts out the window of their vehicles, and to make sure towing chains are not dragging the ground.

