Two arrested trying to smuggle woman across the border

U.S. customs and border protection officers arrested a truck driver after finding a person hiding in the truck he was driving through the El Paso port of entry.

Officers said it happened before noon Tuesday.

A 2010 freightliner truck applied for entry at the Bridge of Americas cargo facility, and was selected for an x-ray exam. During the scan an anomaly was noticed in the sleeper cabin of the truck. That anomaly turned out to be an undocumented woman hiding in the sleeper cabin.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and booked into the El Paso County jail.

The 45 year old driver is charged with alien smuggling.

The 45 year old passenger is charged with illegal entry.

Both the driver and passenger are Mexican citizens.

