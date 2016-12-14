Shelter in place over at UTPB STEM Academy, student detained

UTPB Police are investigating a reported threat at the UTPB STEM Academy that prompted a shelter in place earlier today.

A juvenile student of the STEM Academy was detained for writing a threatening note, but police could not release what was written in the note.

That juvenile was taken to the Ector County Youth Detention Center.

UTPB said the shelter in place was just a precaution while police investigated.

The STEM Academy is now back to a normal schedule. UTPB advised parents to continue their normal routine.

Police officials believe the situation to be resolved, but will remain onsite through the rest of the day.

