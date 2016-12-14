Bronchos beat loboes on the court

In boys action, The Odessa High Bronchos taking on Monahans.

Pick things up in the first half. Ivan Aguilar dribbling to the bucket, he lobbs the ball into the air, caught by Memo Anya, he drops it in for two points.

Josh Cabello with the pass to Isaac Hernandez, from long range, he hits the three pointer. Next, Hernandez on the break away, he puts up a nice lay up for two. Then Monahans Trace Irons grabs the rebound and puts it in.

Final in Odessa, bronchos over the loboes, 46-68.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.

